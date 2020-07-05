Dressel family speaks out in reaction to Officer Dia's death

"It's like pulling up a band-aid or a scab and it's just like all over again," is how Larraine Dressel describes hearing about the death of another police officer.

Her son, Keith Dressel, was a Toledo Police detective for 14 years. He was shot and killed in the line of duty back in February 2007.

13 years later, the Dressel family reflects on the loss, and the pain Officer Anthony Dia's family is experiencing now.

"It's been horrible," Larraine tells me. "I woke up that morning at six and I put the TV on and I had to call them and say an officer's been killed, another one. And when I saw the guy's young face, it just tore me up. And then to hear he had kids, it's just hard."

Keith was 35, and like Officer Dia, also left behind a wife and two children.

The Dressels recall fond memories of Keith, and his passion to serve and protect.

Most of all, they are reminded of the community that cared for their loss and gave them strength at the time of Keith's death.

"It is amazing the support that the area has shown for Anthony and we've seen that with Keith and it's just overwhelming," says Keith's father, Michael Dressel.

"It keeps you busy, keeps your mind off of what you're having to deal with at that time. You know that your son is gone, your husband is gone. But you're busy and you're meeting all kinds of people that take you and hug you and I don't know if they can hug them right now but I would."

