"Drinksgiving" is busy for police, bars and taxi services

It's considered one of the busiest bar nights of the year. The night before Thanksgiving is a popular time for friends to get together and go out to celebrate being home for the holiday.

No matter how you phrase it, "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving" is a big deal for nightlife nationwide.

"Staffing is important, ordering is really important. We learned that real quick after year one on all these busy days you just got to be prepared," said owner of The Blarney Ed Beczynski.

Here in Toledo, bar owner Ed Beczynski says the so called "drinking holiday" has been a trend for at least the 13 years The Blarney has been open downtown.

All hands are on deck. There's extra food, bartenders and security. Getting a ride home after a night out on the town is key.

"For the cost of a drink or two you can get home safe. Why wouldn't you?," said local Uber driver Robert Draper.

Robert Draper has been an Uber driver for about one year. He says it's easy to rack up cash quickly on chaotic nights like this one.

"These nights are great because they're guaranteed. You know in three or four hours you can make between $100-150 pretty easily," said Draper.

Toledo police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are out on full force, looking to spot those who got behind the wheel impaired.

"We want everyone to get home safely. Last year we lost seven lives during the same time period," said OSHP Lt. Angel Burgos.

Which means calling for an Uber is a safe alternative and really a win/win for the drivers and riders.

"Have a couple drinks, socialize a little bit, catch up, and go home safe," said Fields.

That way everyone can enjoy a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

"There's no reason to drink and drive anymore. There really isn't," said Draper.