Police pursuit ends in wrong-way crash in south Toledo

A traffic stop turned into a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday morning at the corner of Reynolds and Southwyck in south Toledo.

Around 4:15 Tuesday morning, Toledo Police attempted to pull over a driver in a reported stolen car. The driver, Jason Greenwade of Toledo, took off and sped out of a gas station at the corner of Reynolds and Heatherdowns.

The driver of the stolen car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Reynolds when he crashed into an oncoming driver, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect ditched the car and fled on foot on Southwyck, where he was arrested. The suspect also suffered minor injuries.

Greenwade was arrested for receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

The scene is cleared and Reynolds is open to traffic.