Driver in serious May crash on Glendale sentenced to prison

The driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash on Glendalde Rd. in May was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Austin Kekes entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of aggravated vehicular assault. His driver's license will also be suspended for 10 years.

Kekes was traveling east on Glendale when he lost control at Oak Hill Ct. The car went off the road, hit a curb, then a bunch, and finally a tree, which split the car in half.

Kekes and his passenger, Ryan Benham, were ejected from the vehicle. Benham suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Kekes fled the scene of the crash and was later found in his home, suffering from minor injuries.