Driver killed in crash at a Toledo sports bar

Toledo Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at a Toledo sports bar.

It happened around 7:00pm Sunday, at the Good Times Sports Bar & Grill on Jackman Rd.

Officers at the scene tell us the driver hit the bar's sign. We are working to get more information on what may have lead up to the deadly crash.

Police tell us the driver was alone in the vehicle.

Rescue crews were called out to extract the driver from the SUV.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13abc as we learn more.