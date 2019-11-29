Driver leads police on high speed chase through downtown Toledo

Two men are in custody after leading various police agencies on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Toledo.

Around 3:19 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from Toledo Police on a high speed pursuit approaching Toledo on I-75.

The suspect vehicle, driven by Brandon Wheeler, 39, led OSHP north on I-75, exiting the highway twice, at Wales Rd. and again at Collingwood.

The pursuit continued through downtown Toledo and along the wrong way of the Anthony Wayne Trail, heading out of the city.

The suspects crossed over the Trail's median and entered the construction zone north of City Park, where construction materials blocked the vehicle.

Wheeler and his passenger, James Roberts, 32, were taken into custody without further incident near City Park and Greene.