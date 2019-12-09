Drivers line up for Christmas lights displays

They're a staple for the holiday season. But Christmas light displays, especially when synchronized to music, encourage drivers to stop and take in the show. And that can clog up the roadway.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bliss tells 13abc, "If it's getting bad, we'll provide traffic direction and we'll wave them around and make sure everybody gets through safely."

Police in Oregon say they've gotten complaints from drivers over the years.

"We don't cite the cars that are sitting there. In the holiday spirit, you know,” explains Assistant Chief Bliss. “And it's not like we're going to say 'don't do that', they have a right to decorate their house."

The owner of one of Oregon’s biggest displays didn’t want to go on camera, but he tells 13abc that police have chased away his audiences over the years. But in Rossford, the Ageless Child's Christmas has attracted countless onlookers for 14 years, and organizers do all they can to keep traffic moving, and neighbors happy.

Tiffany Densic tells 13abc, "We have commercials playing between each song so that they understand: no loud radios, don't block driveways, etc."

Densic says it didn't take long for her to see the impact the display made on traffic through the neighborhood.

"We saw the immediate line of traffic, and figured out that we would have to have a plan in place."

Police say, if you're out driving in the evening over the next month, try to be mindful of where popular displays are, and avoid those areas. But if you're thinking of putting up your own display, Assistant Chief Bliss says, "If you skip the musical component, it probably won't be an issue, and then you can decorate your house as you see fit."

And from someone who's done it for more than a decade: "Plan ahead!” Tiffany Densic advises, “Make sure that your neighbors are okay with it. Work with them the best you can, because we all want a peaceful neighborhood."

