Driving Across Ohio-Michigan border stoned? Don't.

Now that marijuana is legal for recreational use in Michigan, it's important to know the laws of both Michigan and Ohio if you plan to purchase pot in Michigan.

The short answer is, you can't bring it across the boarder to Ohio, because it's illegal and you can be charged under Ohio laws. Lt. Scott Wyckhouse from the Ohio Highway Patrol says "Regardless if it's legal in another state, in Ohio anything less than 100 grams is a minor misdemeanor."

Lt. Wyckhouse says you'd most likely be cited as long as there are no other charges. The huge concern that's being raised now is that smoking marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can't drive back to Ohio stoned. "If you're impaired than you're putting yourself at risk and you're putting other people at risk and you just never know what could happen," says Lt. Wyckhouse. And you will be charged with a Misdemeanor First Degree for the first offense. But Troopers do have drug recognition training to detect impairment. "You're looking at weaving, you're looking at slowed reactions, you're looking at being distracted and those are enhanced with drug and alcohol use."

