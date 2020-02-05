Doctors explain new treatment for peanut allergies

For families dealing with a peanut allergy, every day has an extra layer of stress.

Photo: USDA

"Families have significant fear of letting their kids go to school, go to afterschool activities, travel, or go out to eat," says Dr. Marwa El-Bohy.

So any chance of relief is welcome.

"This is going to be life-changing for people," says El-Bohy.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a drug that will help children build up a tolerance to small amounts of peanuts. The drug, Palforza, is not a cure, but it can reduce the chance of a life-threatening reaction due to accidental exposure.

"Essentially, you're desensitizing the body to peanut protein by slowly and gradually introducing small amounts of peanut protein. It retrains the immune system to not react to that," says El-Bohy.

Exposure can mean hives, difficulty breathing, or, in extreme cases, death.

"When a patient is diagnosed with a food allergy, and specifically a peanut allergy, there's a lot of food and anxiety and stress that goes along with that," says El-Bohy.

Palforzia is approved for children aged four to seventeen.