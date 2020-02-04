Drug task forces secure additional funding

Two drug task forces in northwest Ohio are among a group of 27 who received more than $2 million from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

The Ottawa County Regional Task Force received more than $65,000. It will use the funds to hire a prevention officer to implement drug awareness and prevention programs in schools and youth organizations; implement a re-entry program to promote recovery and reduce recidivism among jail inmates approaching release; and implement training for first responders related to secondary trauma and mental health.

The METRICH Drug Task Force received nearly $241,000. The 10-county task force includes Hancock and Seneca counties. It will use the funds toward equipment for enforcement operations. Funds will also go toward creating new quick-response teams and expanding teams currently at work in their region. A 10-county billboard and radio awareness campaign will also be developed.

The Multi Area Narcotics Unit, which serves Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams counties, received more than $37,000.

"Ohio’s task force officers work day and night to identify and arrest the drug traffickers who are fueling addiction. These grants will help local authorities continue this important work, as well as expand law enforcement’s role in preventing substance abuse through prevention, education, and proactive outreach," Governor DeWine said in a press release.

Additionally, separate funding secured in the 2019-2021 biennium budget is being used in partnership with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OCIC) to create new cartel interdiction task forces and expand some existing major drug interdiction task forces, according to the press release. The Lucas-Wood Major Drug Interdiction Task Force, which previously operated only in Lucas County, will receive additional funding to work in partnership with authorities in Wood County.