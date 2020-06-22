Dry weather, heat helping mosquitoes

This time last year, tons of rainfall led to an explosion in the mosquito population. So far, it's been a dry month, but we're still seeing huge numbers of mosquitoes.

It’s a seemingly endless fight. And the perfect ingredients starting to come together late last year.

Judy Baumgartner is the Office Manager with Mosquito Joe. She tells 13abc, “It was a warm winter, which made it favorable for the mosquitoes. And it just seems as though we're having warm weather and then rain and then we have another hatch and that makes perfect conditions for the mosquitoes."

And with warm temperatures, it doesn't take much rain to keep the mosquito population growing.in fact, not much at all. We're down more than an inch and a half of rain for the month compared to normal.

"It's moist and humid, and that's perfect weather for them. With a little rain later today, there will be another hatch."

And with more mosquitoes, and more people spending time in their backyards right now, the phones have been ringing off the hook at Mosquito Joe. In fact, nearly 300 people called for service in one day earlier this month. Once your yard is sprayed though, you don't have to schedule another treatment for 3 weeks.

"We focus on the foliage, and we focus on creating a barrier which is very important around the yard, around the perimeter of the home, on top of decks and underneath decks if they are open. The thing is you just need to wait for it to dry, 20-30 minutes and your good to go. You won't even know it's there."

For more information, you can visit the Mosquito Joe Facebook page .

And an update to a story we brought you earlier this month. Testing for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes was temporarily halted because the Ohio Department of Health labs were devoted to COVID-19 testing. Now, a spokesperson with the Toledo Area Sanitary District tells me that they are now sending mosquitoes to the University of Michigan for testing, and expect to have results back later this week. One thing to note, Paul Bowman with the District says that, based on historical trends, warmer and dryer-than-normal conditions may lead to a hike in West Nile cases in mosquitoes.