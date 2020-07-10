Dull continues to build championship experience

Last fall, Kyleigh Dull won her second straight Ohio High School girls golf championship.

COVID or not - there no break from the tee box this summer as Dull gave Eastern Michigan a verbal commitment for golf as she added another win to her resume.

Dull made her debut in the Northern Ohio Girls Junior PGA Championship last month in Akron. Two days and two rounds later, she won the championship.

"I was losing going into the second day and I actually only ended up beating her on the last who so I was fighting the whole second day to come back and win," Dull said. "I've never really won something that big before beside state so it was just cool."

So cool, that the winner typically plays in the Girls Junior PGA Championship later this month in Florida. But not this year because COVID-19 forced tournament organizers to cancel.

"I love golf so I always wanted to play it whether or not there was COVID so I tried to get into every tournament that I could and get as much experience in tournaments as I could for my last year and just try to make it the overall best and play everyday," Dull said.

And that is where some of her attention now turns - the high school season this fall and the chance to become a three-time OHSAA State Champion.

"I just really think that we'll have golf because it's outside and you can social distance," Dull said. "The cup you can just you don't have to putt with the pin out and I just think that it's very acceptable to play golf instead of other sports like football which is a contact sport - more leeway here. So I just have a good feeling that we'll have golf and I wouldn't want to take time off and not have motivation and hear that I have golf and not do well. So it's better to give it all that I have just in case there would be a season which I think there would be."

Which means Dull could become the first girl in Ohio high school history to win three state golf championships.