Dundee first responders host birthday parades

For the past several months, the sound of sirens often echoed through the Village of Dundee, MI at about 5:00 PM.

They were not emergencies. They were birthday celebrations for children during COVID-19.

“It’s great public service and that’s what we’re here for. So, it really makes you feel good, and I like seeing the kids happy,” said Captain Ron Charter of the Dundee Volunteer Fire Department.

Village Police and Fire collaborated to get volunteers within the departments to drive past the homes of children celebrating birthdays during Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Since the start of the quarantine, first responders hosted parades for roughly 60 kids within the village limits who were cooped up at home.

“It’s something very unique. It’s something very unique that hopefully we’ll never have to go through again. But we were glad that we were able to contribute to kind of cheer some kids up during this time and bring them something special,” added Dundee Police Chief Kent "Bubba" Jeppesen.

Because the Stay Home executive order has now expired in Michigan, the drive-by birthday parades will stop after Monday, June 8th.

For Lilly Motylinski, who just turned 12, it's a birthday she and her mother Patti won't soon forget.

“I don’t think anybody’ll forget their birthday this year,” said Patti.