Eagle Scout Project supports hungry families in Northwest Ohio

17-year-old David Gaff is fulfilling his lifelong dream of earning his Eagle Scout.

His project will help put food on the table for local families. He is collecting non- perishable food items for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank. He tells 13ABC, "Obviously the more people that are involved the bigger this will be and more effect it will have, so more community the better." You can find donation bins at Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee, and Rossford United Methodist Church. Graff says

"we have volunteers manned there 10-7 everyday except Sunday which is 1-7 pm and basically we are trying to do the most good for the community. Its some really hard times for people and I feel like this project is one of the best projects I could of chosen to help people" The food drive ends July 12th. Volunteers will also produce 400 masks for the food bank to distribute.