The Early Vote Center in Toledo opens today, with weekday hours available through March 16.

Beginning today, the center will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays through March 6. It will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. the week of March 9.

The center will have weekend hours right before the March 17 primary -- from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on March 7 and 14, and 1-5 p.m. on March 15. It will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 16.

The Early Vote Center is located at 1301 Monroe St.

For more information, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website.