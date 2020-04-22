Easing restrictions on elective surgeries in Ohio

It's a step into resuming every day life. The governor announcing Wednesday that the health director will sign a new order lifting restrictions on elective surgeries and diagnostic tests.

Governor DeWine urging doctors to reach out to patients and reschedule.

State leaders say the initial intent of delaying elective surgeries was to conserve personal protective equipment. But on the flip side of that, some people were forced to put off operations that have left them waiting in pain.

Area hospitals say they've been preparing for weeks on how to re-open and re-integrate elective surgeries.

Dr. Brian Kaminski is the Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety at ProMedica.

He says for more than a month under the state's direction, only emergency procedures that mean life or limb have been happening.

ProMedica reports more than 4,000 other operations have been postponed.

"We're definitely sorry that we had to postpone any procedures. That wouldn't be our choice. We never wanted to lay something beyond the time that it was right to do it in the first place," said Dr. Kaminski.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announcing Wednesday a new order lifting restrictions on elective surgeries.

"We're bringing back certain surgeries so some orthopedic, some endoscopies, and some other procedures that involve chronic and escalating pain in patients that are waiting for those procedures to be done," said Dr. Kaminski.

Both Dr. Acton and Governor DeWine calling the unintended delay of certain procedures disturbing and concerning . Now doctors are urged to reach out to patients to reschedule, but there is a new requirement.

"Patients must be informed of the risk of course, of contracting COVID-19 and that impact during the post-operative recovery process," said Governor DeWine.

It's a balancing act of assessing risk and reward for necessary surgeries, while making sure there's enough PPE for patients and health care workers.

An exact timeline as to when the procedures can start back up is unclear.

"But the good news is that we're moving closer to having dates available," said Dr. Kaminski.

Dr. Kaminski wants to reduce fear and assure patients that ProMedica is following every CDC guideline.

"We wouldn't launch this unless we felt like we could launch it in a way that offered that level of protection for everybody coming in," said Dr. Kaminski.

13abc did check in with other area hospitals. Both St. Luke's and Mercy Health say they're working to finalize plans on rescheduling after getting final approval from the governor as to when elective surgeries can resume.