East Toledo leaf collection to begin November 25

Leaf collection in east Toledo will begin Monday, November 25 and run through Wednesday, November 27.

All of east Toledo will be collected during that three-day period. There will not be a second collection in the area, according to the city of Toledo.

Residents and business owners are asked to rake leaves to the curb on the side of the street with even address numbers. They are also asked to park vehicles only on the side of the street with odd address numbers during the three-day period.

City crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of leaves. It will include information on what to do with leaves that are left behind under vehicles. If residents or business owners miss the collection, they should not place leaves in the street.

At that point, the options are:

• Compost the leaves.

• Take the leaves to one of four transfer locations that will be available free disposal. They are at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

• Dispose of leaves in your gray trash container.

There are several ways to determine when crews will be on your street:

• Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts to be alerted when leaf collection crews will be in your neighborhood, and of any change in plans. Toledo Texts Alerts will notify residents two weeks prior, again one week prior to pick-up, and again when the collection is complete. Here is the link to sign up.

• Residents can refer to the map on the city website for information on their specific addresses. The map will be posted at this link.

• Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

• Check the city Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays.

• Watch for signs to be posted on your street.