Central Ave. reopened after earlier accident near Indian

UPDATE: Central Ave. is reopened after an earlier accident near Indian.

Eastbound Central Ave. is closed near Indian due to an accident.

Authorities said a vehicle turning onto Central clipped the front of a City of Toledo vehicle, while overturned the truck onto its side.

No injuries are reported.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Indian. Westbound lanes are still open.

13abc will update the story when more information is available.