Eastwood Schools helping students, staff cope with junior's death

At Eastwood Schools, a community is coming to terms with the loss of one of its own.

"It's a life that's been needlessly snuffed out," superintendent Brent Welker said of 17-year-old Cierra McCrory's death.

Welker says the school day just started Thursday when he learned McCrory was killed.

"There really aren't words to describe kind of how you feel," Welker said.

According to police, McCrory was the victim of an apparent murder-suicide. Officers say Lukas Miller, 19, shot the Eastwood junior at a Perry Street home in Pemberville before turning the gun on himself. Investigators found both teens' bodies inside after being flagged down by woman who one neighbor says was McCrory's mom.

"It sounded like a child crying, and I looked out the window and it was my neighbor and she was on the phone and very distressed," Pemberville resident Mark Wilburn said. "It's sad."

Superintendent Welker says McCrory enjoyed the arts and had strong family ties to the district. As the reality of her sudden death settles in, Welker says Eastwood Schools is helping classmates cope.

"There's going to be a lot of listening, talking with them and kind of taking their lead, and that's really what it's all about," Welker said.

The superintendent says grief counselors will be on hand starting Friday, and they'll remain on campus as long as needed.

"Things like this, you just take them one step at a time," Welker said.

It's all to help a close-knit community handle the tragic loss of a young life.

"[Cierra] had her whole life in front of her, and that's something that we're all going to mourn and miss," Welker said.

At this point, the exact reason behind the shooting remains under investigation.