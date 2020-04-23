Eberly Center hosting virtual event about women and COVID-19

The Catherine S. Eberly Center for Women is hosting a virutal event, "Women and COVID-19: Advancing Gender Justice Amidst a Pandemic.”

The online panel discussion will be at 5:30 p.m. today.

“The discussion will explore how gender, race, class and ability status shape women’s experiences with COVID-19 and the pandemic,” Dr. Angela C. Fitzpatrick, director of the Eberly Center, said in a news release. “UToledo faculty and key leaders from the greater Toledo area will share what they are doing to advance gender justice and provide strategies for how we all can uplift women during this critical time.”

Panelists will be:

• Dr. Sharon Barnes, associate professor and chair of the UToledo Women’s and Gender Studies Department

• Nina Corder, founder and managing director of Women of Toledo

• Dr. Ally Day, UToledo associate professor of disability studies

• Lisa McDuffie, president and CEO of YWCA Northwest Ohio

• Wendy Pestrue, CEO and president of the United Way of Greater Toledo

Join the virtual panel discussion on WebEx. The meeting number is 476 036 323, and the meeting password is equity.