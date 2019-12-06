Edgerton's Prince named the Division VII Offensive Player of the Year

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association named Edgerton running back Hunter Prince the Ohio Division VII Offensive Player of the Year. Unlike other recipients of similar awards, Prince is the lone winner of this specific honor.

"It was a big honor to be named the offensive player of the year," Prince said. "Last year, I thought I'd would have got it, but I didn't. So this year I definitely worked hard."

Prince's teammates could see this in the off season.

"Not getting it last year, really set a fire underneath him to make him to strive to get those goals this year," Edgerton quarterback Jaron Cape said.

That includes time running track in the spring, power lifting competitions in the winter and college football camps in the summer. Camp stops include Ohio State, Mount Union and an all-american combine.

"A lot of coaches said I need to work on my explosion a little bit more," Prince said. "So I really worked on explosion like out of my stance and stuff like that. Kind of changing up my stance."

Prince finishes 2019 with nearly 1,900 yards on the ground while covering about 7.5 yards per carry. He has 29 rushing touchdowns while accounting for about 52 percent of Edgerton's trips to the endzone this season.

"Hunter is a very gifted running back, that's God given," Edgerton head coach Ben Wilhelm said. "But he also to his credit understands some spots where I think coming into this season he might have been a little weaker. He works on his blocking, he works on his receiving those sorts of things.

"We're not a huge throwing team but you could tell those were the things he continued to work on."

Prince is not he most vocal high school senior that you will meet.

"What you do kind of in the shadows is really going to bring out when you're on the field," Prince said. "What people don't see the work, you're putting in by yourself is what going to make you standout."

Wilhelm likes Prince's personality on his team.

"It's not a bad thing, you need all types on a football team to create that dynamic of a good, cohesive unit and being a quiet leader and playing the game to the best of your ability," Wilhelm said.

"He's was a leader by example," Cape said. "A lot of the younger kids were like, 'Wow.' All the stuff he said, the stuff he just strived for through four years of high school and a lot of the kids just want to be like him."