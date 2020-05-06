Educators anxious to hear details of state budget cuts

The state budget director is expected to break down details Wednesday of funding cuts Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced.

Education is taking the biggest hit, as K-12 schools are seeing a $300 million cut.

"We will with every cut that we make try to keep the student experience as close to normal as possible," Washington Local Schools superintendent Dr. Kadee Andstadt said. "That's our goal as educators, but everyone, every person that works at Washington Local impacts a life."

Local school districts said these cuts are tough to deal with, but they also saw them coming.

Toledo Public Schools leaders said they need more information before they can explain the true impact this will have on students.

"We have not made any decisions on any reductions at this time," TPS treasurer Ryan Stechschulte said. "We need more details. I do not anticipate any reductions for the remainder of this fiscal year."

At Washington Local, the superintendent said 80 percent of the district's budget is spent on salaries, meaning the state funding cuts like translate to reducing staff.

Both districts are anxious to hear specifics. No one seems to be hopeful these cuts will stop in two months.