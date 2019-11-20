Lecron sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

A south Toledo woman who plotted to attack a bar was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Lecron had pleaded guilty in US District Court to terrorism and explosive charges in August.

US District Court Judge James Carr also sentenced her to supervision for the rest of her life upon release from her prison term, following the terms of the plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement and other documents filed in the case, Lecron conspired with Vincent Armstrong from April 2018 through December 10, 2018, to use an explosive device to kill others and destroy property.

Armstong and Lecron, who met in February 2018 and began dating a few months later, were active on online sites and messages boards.

Lecron routinely posted items about the Columbine High School shooters and the Charleston church shooter. Armstrong and Lecron privately discussed committing their own mass murder in the Toledo area. They referred to the attack as “D-Day” and discussed using guns and explosives. Armstrong owned an AK-47 while Lecron purchased a shotgun with Armstrong. Both guns were to be used in the attack and Lecron and Armstrong went to the shooting range to practice their firearm skills.

Armstrong printed instructions on how to make a pipe bomb from a website Lecron showed him. The two agreed to build a pipe bomb. Armstong purchased end caps from a local hardware store and they discussed the additional parts they needed to buy to build the pipe bomb.

The pair agreed what to wear during the attacks, looking to emulate the Columbine shooters. Armstrong purchased a trench coat and t-shirt that read “Society Failed Us.” Lecron purchased combat boots — that she felt would not slip on all the blood during the attack — and a t-shirt that read “False Prophet.”

They discussed numerous possible targets for the attack and settled on a bar in downtown Toledo.

On August 8, Vincent Armstrong, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport or receive an explosive with intent to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, and maliciously damage or destroy by fire or explosive.