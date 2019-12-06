UPDATE: Accident scene cleared from crash on I-75 in Wood County

UPDATE: According to OHGO, the scene of an earlier injury accident has been cleared, although traffic remained slow-moving through the Roachton Rd. area.

There was no update on the extent on injuries.

_______________________________________________________

Crews are responding to an injury crash on I-75 North at Roachton Rd. in Wood County.

The right lane is shut down for traffic, causing travel delays through the area. Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area.

There is no indication of the extent of injuries at this point.

13bac will update the story as more information becomes available.