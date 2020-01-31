End of an era: Longtime Toledo postal worker retires

It was the first year of the Super Bowl, the postage stamp cost 5 cents, and Daniel J. Miller began his career as a mail carrier in Toledo.

That was 52 years ago, and now Miller is retiring from the U.S. Postal Service.

"I made up my mind to start here back when I was in high school said I'm going to be a mailman someday, and that was probably back when I was about 16," Miller said.

Friday morning, Miller started his last shift out of the USPS Franklin Park Post Office. His co-workers were ready to send him off to retirement with plenty of love.

"I'm going to miss the place," Miller said. "If I had to do it all over again, start when I was 18, I would do it all over again.

"It was a big surprise and it is a bittersweet day for me, being here 52 years."

Miller was honored for his years of service to the community and his commitment to safety. In his 52 years on the job, he remarkably never had a motor vehicle accident.

"We really value safety, and for someone to have had to have driven a million miles plus and had no motor vehicle accidents, is amazing," Ellen Rohrbacher, Postmaster General, said.

According to John King, the station manager at the Franklin Park Post Office, Miller's retirement marks the end of an era.

"To see the sadness in his eyes when I know he's leaving, I think that kind of hits to everybody around here because it's the start of a new chapter for him but it's kind of the end of a chapter for us," King said.

As for his plans after retirement? Miller will have to send in a change of address form -- he has a place in Florida where he will be living.

He's excited to get down into warmer weather and do some traveling.

"Maybe do a little traveling," he said. "I like Tennessee, too. And I'll go down there and maybe get some work done around the house, which definitely needs to be done."