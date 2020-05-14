Enforcement of parking violations returning to Toledo

The City of Toledo will start enforcing parking violations such as no parking zones Thursday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced during a virtual press conference.

The enforcement of violations was previously suspended during the COVID-19 health crisis. Previously approved changes to metered downtown parking are now suspended.

“Starting today, we will resume enforcement of parking in areas where parking is prohibited, and on May 18 metered parking enforcement will resume downtown,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “We have decided to suspend the changes to parking that were enacted last year, and were set to begin earlier this year.”

The free 11 a.m.-2 p.m. parking will be suspended, along with lengthening the hours during which people must pay to park. Parking enforcement areas will be expanded into UpTown and the Warehouse District.