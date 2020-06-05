Engage Toledo hosting refuse, recycling event at Waite

Engage Toledo is holding a Drop Off Refuse and Recycling event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.

Acceptable items include electronic waste, but no televisions, CRT monitors, or appliances; 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires; documents; houseware goods; clothing; toys; bulky items, and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.

Future Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Future Engage Toledo Drop Off events are all from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the following dates:

• June 20 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

• July 11 at Keyser Elementary School, 3900 Hill Ave.

• July 25 at Manhattan Plaza, 525-701 East Manhattan Blvd.

• Aug. 8 at Deveaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave.

• Aug. 22 at Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 West Laskey Rd.

• Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

• Sept. 19 at the Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, 2 Hippo Way (this event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.

For more information please call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 or visit toledo.oh.gov.