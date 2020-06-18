"Enough is enough" Bowsher graduate wants to change rebel mascot

Taylor Holloway graduated from Bowsher High School in 2010. She says she remembers asking an administrator about the school's mascot.

The confederacy is a symbol of the oppression of African Americans. She says "He said we should just be ok with it because that's the way it has always bee,n and its something that's always going to be." Theres a movement across the country to replace confederate statutes honorning the confederacy. Taylor thinks now is the time to address this concern.

Taylor started a petition to have the rebel mascot removed. More than 2- thousand people have signed it. She says,

"I've had so many people reach out to me recently all the way back to the class of 89, who said they had also asked faculty at the school when they were attending, and they got a halfway response about it. "

Jim Gant from Toledo Public schools sent this statement to 13ABC, "Administrators for Toledo Public Schools are aware of the online petition that challenges the district to reconsider Bowsher High School's mascot. The petition also questions the use of the word Rebels. Currently, the school is using a capital block letter B for its spirit wear and other promotional efforts, including the design on Bowsher's football field. The school has been phasing out the use of the Confederate soldier and flag. In 2017, the school posted an informal survey on social media about the logo and the association of the Confederate soldier. The responses to those questions were split on whether the mascot should be changed or stay the same. Today, TPS is committed to establishing equity and diversity in our schools. The questions related to the Bowsher mascot and name will be addressed with that commitment in mind."

