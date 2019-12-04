Epworth Preschool students donate toys to less fortunate children

It's never too early to get kids in the spirit of giving, and Epworth preschool students are giving back in their own way.

Waves of preschoolers lined up to stuff an Ottawa Hills police cruiser with hundreds of toys today, though of course it's up to the parents to open their wallets so the kids can open their hearts.

"It's awesome that all the parents want to help and come out to make sure their child has a toy to give," says Epworth Preschool director Jane Lyon.

It's the church preschool's 2nd year taking part in this particular Toys for Tots drive, but 5th overall for Ottawa Hills Police.

Officer Curtis McCoy knows the importance of not only donating to the less fortunate children of northwest Ohio, but to involve the same age group in the process.

"My role is to play Santa Claus today," McCoy offers. "Anything you can do to bring a smile to a child's face, to brighten up their eyes and fill their hearts. I'm glad to be a part of it."

Director Lyon agrees. "Everybody gets excited about Christmas, but it's also about giving and helping others. We here at Epworth Preschool want to teach our children to be kind and caring."

All of the toys stuffed into the police cruiser will end up at our