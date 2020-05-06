Erie Co. man arrested for making threatening phone call to local health department

An Erie County man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he made threats towards a county Health Department employee in a telephone call.

The call was recorded and traced to the suspect's phone. He was arrested after coming into the Erie County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Tyler Ferback is a family member of the owners of Bay Meats in Sandusky. A family spokesperson said Ferback became upset over the health department's order for employees of the butcher shop to wear masks and the subsequent closing of the shop.

In a statement, the Erie County Health Department said, "The Erie County Health Department, ordered TRB Bay Meats closed due to their unwillingness to wear facial masks in their retail meat shop. This is in defiance of the stay safe order. Upon entering the store to conduct good will education and to supply materials to assist them in following the order, our staff witnessed the lack of masks by all workers there. As of today, the TRB Bay meats are curb side only and are wearing masks as we have checked on them. Any issues related to defiance of the order will be investigated forthwith by the ECHD."

The spokesperson for the family said the shop was following Gov. Mike DeWine's orders despite not wearing the masks, which they said were a safety hazard because it causes the glasses of employees to fog up.

Bay Meats has been allowed to do curbside deliver, which they've been doing since Tuesday.

Ferback was charged with misdemeanor menacing and telephone harassment. He bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon.