Erie County prepares for hospital overflow

As grim as the COVID-19 numbers look now, they are expected to rise. Erie County intends to be ready.

"The best of people rises up in times like this," says Erie County Heath Commissioner Peter Schade.

Schade is getting ready.

"In the next couple weeks we're planning for a surge of patients potentially to be coming through our hospital system," says Schade.

He knows that in the worst possible scenario, there are not enough beds and not enough rooms. So he called Rick Marshall, President and CEO of Genecross Lutheran Center.

"We're very glad that we can lease our former long term care facility in Sandusky to the health department to be used for hospital overflow during the COVID-19 situation," says Marshall

Genecross closed their Sandusky nursing home in 2017.

"It was difficult, we'd been operating there for a number of years. It was a tough decision to close it down," says Marshall.

Now, from the vestiges of a former home comes the hope that Erie County can flatten the curve.

"If we can help pull folks out of the hospital system that are on the mend, they can come here for a few days or a week and convalesce here... What we're trying to do is take the strain off of the hospital system," says Schade.

It will be a lot of work, but Schade hopes to have 50 beds ready next week, and there is room for another 50 if need be. Schade thinks he can make this happen because of the community support he is receiving.

"We're not the only ones doing this kind of activity. The spirit is going on in every county, in every town across Ohio and across the nation. And I think this is just an example," says Schade.

Schade has had people from all over the area volunteer their help - plumbers, carpenters, painters, electricians - the list goes on.

he best case scenario is that the county never needs a single one of these beds.

But in case the hospital does get hit hard, Erie county will be ready.