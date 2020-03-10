Mason Consolidated Schools hopes to pass bond for $38 million

As voters head to the polls during the Michigan primary election, a huge proposal on the ballot would, literally, consolidate a local school district under one roof.

Mason Consolidated Schools has a bond proposal on the ballot for $38 million, a big ask of residents, but one that Superintendent Andrew Shaw says students inevitably need. "We went to treasury, we know we’re going to build about 118,000 square feet, that’s what we’ve been approved for, and the community can help decide what does that look like," encourages Shaw.

If the proposal is approved, the district would renovate the high school building, and combine all grade levels under one roof.

The current elementary and middle school buildings would then be demolished and sold off as lots for residential property.

The high school, being the oldest of the three buildings, has had little to no renovations or upgrades since being built in the 1960s. A bond for $17 million was proposed back in 2000 to renovate the schools but failed.

If taxpayers do vote in favor of the levy this year, the renovated high school building would then have three academic wings, a new gym, and cafeteria, as well as enhanced athletic facilities.

Shaw also mentioned now is the best time to approve the project, with interest rates and other costs being the most ideal to make a move.