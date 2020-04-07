Ex-MLB player finishes medical school, primes to fight virus

Mark Hamilton got a World Series ring after playing nearly half a season with the St. Louis Cardinals when they won the 2011 championship.

The 35-year-old Hamilton is now about to enter a different lineup. He’s set to graduate medical school in New York this week.

The next stop for the rookie doctor will be joining the front-line fight against the coronavirus pandemic in one of the world’s hardest-hit areas.

Hamilton says he’s prepared and ready for whatever the job will be.

Hamilton played 47 games in the majors, mostly as a pinch hitter and fill-in first baseman.

