Exonerated man passes NY state bar

A New York man spent 17 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

A New York man who wrongfully spent 17 years in prison for killing his parents becomes a lawyer. (Source: CNN)

Martin Tankleff was just 17 years old when he was charged with the 1988 murder of his parents in their Long Island home.

He was sentenced to 50 years and served nearly 18 before being freed at age 36 when an appeals court found key evidence in his trial that was overlooked.

"I was in prison. I was in prison fighting for my life and I knew that I was going to get out. I knew I wasn't going to die in prison," Tankleff said.

He is now launching a new career to help others avoid the same fate.

Tankleff plans to advocate for those who have been wrongfully convicted as a criminal defense lawyer.

He also plans to delve deeper into his parents' case.

Tankleff has been hired as an attorney by the firm that hired him as a paralegal a few years ago.

Within minutes of his admittance, Tankleff picked up his first client.

He says he wishes his parents could be there to see his achievement.

With his certificate of good standing, Tankleff becomes one of just a few exonerees to practice law in New York state.

