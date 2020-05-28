Expanded street dining options could be coming soon to Toledo

As the state slowly reopens and we inch closer to summer, patio dining is quite popular. It's one of the best options we have these days. It's possible that soon, Toledo restaurants could be able to expand their dining rooms beyond patio gates.

Places like Manhattan's Pub 'N Cheer on Adams Street in Toledo have been pushing the city to follow suit of other cities by allowing outdoor dining to expand into the street.

It seems the city of Toledo is about to announce a plan as to when and how that can happen soon.

Regulars are happy to be back at local favorites like Manhattan's Pub 'N Cheer.

"We will never take it for granted again because this is something we really enjoy doing," said patron Vic Gauger.

Owner, Zach Lahey, says not being fully operational just yet presents financial obstacles.

"We've had a nice flow of business. It's still a little bit challenging with the limited capacity. We don't know that that's going to be sustainable, if it's going to give us enough sales," he said.

One option to help with that is expanding outdoor dining space into the streets. It's a popular trend seen in other cities as everyone adapts to the ways coronavirus has changed our world.

"We've been challenging the city to get a plan together and I think it's less of a 'is it going to happen?and more of a 'how is it going to happen?'," said Lahey.

"I think you are going to see here in short order some streets being blocked off in some cases I think you're going to see chairs and tables in parking lots and sidewalks you're going to see restaurants expanding their footprint out beyond the bricks and mortar," said Toledo's mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during a "Wednesday's with Wade" Facebook Zoom meeting.

Lahey says streets like Adams with lighter traffic or others with Outdoor Refreshment Areas are the perfect place for the concept to come to life and shutting down the whole roadway isn't necessary.

"We'd do it in sections. We'd want to leave all the side streets open and accessible. We'd want to make sure all parking lots are accessible. So, we'd go from the edge of the parking lot to the end of the block," said Lahey.

It could be a win-win, an idea patrons can get on board with too.

"It wouldn't be a gamble of coming down and 'oh no they're full, guess we'll have to come back or do it another time.' It would expand their seating and we'd know for sure that we'd have a place to sit," said Gauger.

Lahey says every indication he's gotten from the city shows this expanded dining plan could be up and running as soon as June 1. The mayor says he could be making an announcement about this during his news conference Thursday, May 29.