Experts: Anxiety and depression are on the rise

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be feeling heightened emotions.

According to experts, cases of anxiety and depression are on the rise. Those experts want you to know, you're not alone.

There is a place you can call for help, and it's available for anyone, even those who don't live in the area. It's the Monroe Community Mental Health Authority.

Mental health providers with the organization in Monroe County, Michigan, say they typically help out 1,500 people at any given time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they estimate the volume of calls has increased roughly 20-30%.

No matter where you live, if you're stressed, anxious, depressed, or have any mental health concerns, you can call the hotline in Monroe or log onto the website using the organization's access code.

“We still want to be the point of contact, no matter what kind of insurance you have," explained Lisa Jennings, Executive Director of the MCMHA. "Call us if you have any questions, anything related to COVID, mental health, and if we are not your provider, we will get you connected to the right person.”

The number to call: 1-800-886-7340

You can also access the interactive website www.MyStrength.com through the link on this page. Use the access code: MCMHACommunity to sign in.

