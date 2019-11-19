Extreme Weather comes to Imagination Station!

As we enter the next season of intense weather, scientists at the Imagination Station are teaching visitors all about the weather.

Experiments kicked off Tuesday morning, and you can see, feel and hear all about extreme weather through Sunday.

Learn how electric charges give us lightning, what it feels like to stand inside of a strong hurricane, and instantly create snow right in your hand!

Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation will be there on Saturday to talk with visitors about how they deal with intense winter weather.

See Meteorologist Heather Pollauf's taste of extreme hurricane-force winds here: