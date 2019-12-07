F-16 breaks sound barrier over Henry/Defiance Counties

If you heard a loud noise in Henry and Defiance Counties (and adjacent areas) on Saturday afternoon, you weren't alone.

According to a statement from the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, an F-16 fighter jet was performing a functional check flight when the aircraft broke the sound barrier.

These types of flights typically follow heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting it through the paces to make sure it's flight-ready.

From the statement, in part: "The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio as we continue to train in support of our mission."