FCA gearing up to resume production at the Toledo Assembly Complex

We're learning more details about what's been done inside the Toledo Assembly Complex to help keep everyone safe when they go back to work next week. Production at the complex has been idled for about 8 weeks. During that time, the facility has gone through a deep cleaning from floor to ceiling.

Bruce Baumhower is the head of the union that represents the men and women who work at the Toledo Assembly Complex. He says new filters have been put in the entire ventilation system, and up to 40% more fresh air can be circulated from the roof.

He adds that FCA has resurfaced all the floors and painted all the walls. The restrooms have been cleaned and reconfigured. The restrooms will also now be cleaned four times a day.

Break benches have been reduced from six to three seats, with plexiglass between everyone. Spacing between workers will also be changed on the lines.

Start times have been delayed by ten minutes, lunch has been extended by ten minutes, and two five minute breaks have been doubled to give workers more chances to sanitize their space.

About 50 skilled trades members worked voluntarily during the shut down. Baumhower says what they came up with to help keep workers safe moving forward is impressive. According to Baumhower, FCA will be using some of the ideas that came from Toledo workers at its other plants.

Baumhower says FCA has also taken the position that if a member has an idea to help that had not been thought of, it can be implemented.

Stephanie White is a Jeep worker who is confident the right steps have been taken to help keep people safe. "This will be a bit of a trial Monday, I am sure. Whatever issues may come up, I am sure they will take care of and address. I am hoping everything will go well. I am excited and ready to get back to work," said White.

In addition to all the changes on the floor,workers will be given two face masks a day They'll also have their temperatures taken every day. Baumhower says the best practices from the plant will be shared with suppliers too.

FCA also has two other plants in our region. Toledo Machining is in Perrysburg Township and there is an engine plant in Dundee.

It's not just FCA that's re-starting its plants. Production is also expected to resume at most Ford and GM plants on Monday too.