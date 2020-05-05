FCA sets restart date for week of May 18

Workers at the Jeep Assembly Plant will be back on the job in two weeks.

FCA announced Tuesday that the company will restart most of its U.S. and Canadian assembly plants the week of May 18.

The full statement:

Ensuring employee health and safety continues to be a top priority as FCA makes plans to resume North American production. During today’s Q1 earnings call, the Company provided guidance on its planned restart timing. Most U.S. and Canadian assembly plants are expected to resume operations the week of May 18 with Belvidere Assembly (Ill.) scheduled to reopen on June 1. This plan has been developed following continuous discussions with the unions – the UAW, Unifor and Section 23 CTM – as well as local governments. The status of production at FCA’s Mexico plants will be the subject of a separate announcement. FCA remains focused on implementing robust protocols that will make our employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure our facilities are safe, secure and disinfected when production resumes.