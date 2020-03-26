FCA to keep U.S, Canada plants closed through April 14

FCA released a statement Thursday stating their plants across the United States and Canada will remain closed until April 14, "dependent upon the various state stay in place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to production."

The company said its Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers.

FCA said it continues to work with the UAW and Unifor to expand upon the extensive program of cleaning and social distancing protocols that already have been implemented across their facilities.