Face masks in Michigan: What are the rules?

Signs of the times are everywhere at Borchardt Brother's Market in Blissfield, Michigan.

From markers on the floor to keep customers six feet apart, to a reminder before you set foot inside, "Please wear a mask for everyone's safety," the store spells out the rules laid out by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

But what do customers think?

“We’ve had a few people come in without masks," said Andy Borchardt, Store Director of his family-owned business. "We remind them we’d appreciate it if they do wear it. We’ve had a few people say that they don’t want their constitutional rights taken away.”

Borchardt says he provides masks for his employees, who are required to wear them. Under the latest executive order in Michigan, customers are now also required to wear them, unless they cannot medically tolerate them.

The order states:

"Any individual who enters a food-selling establishment or pharmacy who is able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over his or her nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief."

“It’s very hard for a business to enforce something like that," explains Borchardt. "I mean, do I turn away business because of that, when someone’s coming in to get something essential that they need, like food or toilet paper or anything like that?”

Borchardt estimates 95% of his customers wear masks into his store.

In Michigan, there's no criminal penalty for an individual who does not wear a facial covering, but a store can refuse service.

At Borchardt Brothers, they're not asking anyone to leave, but they are asking next time you return, if you are able, consider wearing a mask.

Right now in Michigan, the current executive order to wear a facial covering will remain in effect until May 22, 2020.