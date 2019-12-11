Fake officers handcuff Toledo woman

Toledo police are investigation a case where two men pretending to be officers allegedly yanked a woman out of her house. It happened over the weekend in East Toledo on Forsythe street.

Toledo police say it wasn't any of their officers who went to the victim's home. Police are investigating if it was a private investigator or a bail bondsman that did not identify themselves.

Toledo police detectives interviewed the victim. According to a police report the 38 year old victim told police she answered her front door and she was met by two males dressed like police officers. They allegedly yanked her off of her front porch and asked her for her information. They allegedly asked several times and eventually she provided her date of birth and social security number.

Police say the victim doesn't have any warrants. She doesn't have a driver license and she's never had any run-ins with the law.

The victim gave TPD a description of the car the suspects were driving. Officers are looking through video to see if they can find it. Police continue to investigate this case.