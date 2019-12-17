Familiar faces leaving Toledo City Council at start of new year

Sandy Spang, Tom Waniewski and Peter Ujvagi have more than 30 years of combined service on Toledo City Council. Now in the final days of 2019 all three are preparing to move on from life in council chambers.

"I'm going to have a great opportunity to support small businesses," Spang said.

After six years as an at-large council member Spang is taking on a new role in city government. In January she'll serve as the Commissioner of Small Business Services, focusing on economic development.

During her time on council Spang says she's most proud of her work on the city budget and her advocacy for changes to federal block grants.

"We've approved a lot of neighborhood plans since I've been here, and I've learned through those what those neighborhoods want to see happen," Spang said.

As for District 5 Councilman Tom Waniewski, he's term-limited. In 12 years of service Waniewski says he's most pleased with his work on shutting down "nuisance" properties and securing improvement dollars for neighborhoods.

"It gave the district reps some tangible dollars to work with their constituents on specific projects," Waniewski said. "I hope it comes back in subsequent years in the budget."

After recently declining a job offer from the University of Toledo, Waniewski says he's working on other things but still plans to serve the community.

"I'll still be exchanging information with the public in some capacity," Waniewski said.

Meanwhile, District 3 Councilman Peter Ujvagi is stepping down after returning to council four years ago. He was first elected in 1981, but says this time around he's proud to have helped secure the Marina District development and other improvements in the area.

"It's not just looking across the river, it is opening the river to the neighborhoods and the people who've lived on the East Side for such a long time," Ujvagi said.

While he's leaving council, Ujvagi says he'll still be involved, focusing his time on improving Toledo's neighborhoods.

"I'm going to look for different ways right now to be able to help continue to have an impact in the city I love," Ujvagi said.

While voters selected Waniewski's and Ujvagi's replacements it's up to council to choose Spang's successor. Whoever's selected will fill the void until the November election, so they'll have to run for office if they want to keep the seat.

Council leaders tell 13abc that Spang's temporary replacement could be named as soon as January 2, 2020.