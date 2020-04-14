Families concerned about coronavirus at Oregon nursing home

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that nursing homes will be required to inform residents and their families if another resident or worker contracts COVID-19.

It's a welcome change for those that have family at The Gardens of St. Francis nursing home in Oregon.

Prior to February of 2019, the facility was owned by The Little Sisters of the Poor. That sale led to more business-like changes according to them, and the relationship has only soured since the facility went into a shutdown in order to combat coronavirus.

For example, 94-year-old Betty Chisholm died shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her son, Ken, was upset that he couldn't visit her while she was sick, and frustrated about the lack of information and communication with the administrators of the facility.

Julie and David Griffith share that frustration.

"It was just wrong for the families - everybody that has a loved one there - unless you do and go through it you can't imagine the torment that that puts you through," Julie Griffith said.

Julie's 96-year-old mother, Mabel Porter, has been a resident at the nursing home since 2018.

As coronavirus leaped into the public consciousness, Julie wanted as much information as she could get about where her mother was staying.

Was there adequate staffing and PPE supply? How would they enforce the guidelines?

"Pretty much daily we were trying to contact Mike DeWine's office, the commissioners, Bob Latta, the department of health, the ombudsman, the facility itself, just to find out what was going on and we could not get any answers."

The Gardens of St. Francis has not responded to multiple interview requests from 13abc. They did issue the following statement last week: