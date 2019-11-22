Family Dollar robbed four times in the last three months

A local Family Dollar is robbed four times in the last three months.

Two former employees are speaking out asking the owner to beef up security

The store is located at 5020 Lewis avenue. The most recent robbery was yesterday. The store was also hit earlier this month on November 5th. It was also robbed October 14 and September 15.

A company spokesperson sent 13abc this statement: The safety and security of our customers and associates is our first priority. We strive to create a safe work and shopping environment by tailoring our store operations and security for each store. We continue to evaluate and enhance our on-premise security and surveillance systems and our associate training. To protect the integrity of our security systems and procedures, we do not share details.

