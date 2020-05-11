Family celebrates mom who beat cancer with music video

Pam Toedter found out she had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last November. She tells 13abc, "My doctor told me, he didn't even tell me what stage. He said, 'I'm not going to tell you what stage you're in unless you truly press me and want to know.' I trusted that. I said 'okay, I won't ask.'"

She found treatment at the University of Michigan right away, and just finished her final round of chemo last week. But she couldn't celebrate with her family.

Katie McGee is Pam's daughter and the creator of the video. She says, "For her chemo treatments, she's been mostly alone or with my dad. We couldn't be with her because of all the COVID stuff going on."

To bring the family together to mark the occasion, McGee got creative.

McGee says, "We have a really big, awesome, quirky, eccentric family. And it was really hard for us to not be with her during this because we're really close. So I thought I would reach out to them, think of a way we could be with her while we're social distancing, and celebrate with her."

That celebration came together as a music video. The singers: Pam's family.

"Oh my gosh. I cried through the whole video the first time I saw it. And then I probably watched it ten more times, and I cried every single time. I still tear up when I watch it."

Pam says her doctors are confident that she's cancer-free now. And she has a message for others who are fighting: “Stay strong, you can do it. Sometimes you may feel like you can't, but just keep pushing, you can do it!"

Pam says she has an appointment in three months to make sure her cancer hasn't come back.



