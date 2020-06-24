Family fights for return of Toledo grandfather arrested by immigration officials

Federal agents have taken a Toledo man into custody and his family can't figure out why or what happens to him next.

Jorge Pozo's family captured the moments on video when their husband father and grandfather was led away Tuesday morning in handcuffs by what are believed to be federal agents. Although his family still isn't sure exactly what happened.

"We thought it was for our son because he's been in trouble. They said no we don't want your son. We need to speak to your husband," said his wife Geraldine Pozo.

Pozo came to the United States from Cuba in 1980. His family says he came as a political refugee. He's mainly lived in Toledo ever since and works as a dishwasher and a mechanic. Pozo, 61, was denied citizenship in 2010 according to the family. Immigration officials coming for him now puzzles Pozo's family and friends.

"Me being crazy I guess and doing the right thing. I send my husband out to talk with them not knowing they are going to take him,” said Geraldine Pozo.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials tells 13abc that Pozo was arrested as an unlawfully Cuban national. A spokesman says Pozo has previous felony convictions for weapons and drug offenses. That weapon offense that was the most recent was a 2003 guilty plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

“Yes he's made mistakes. We're only human, we all make them but it's not right. He's a decent human being,” said Geraldine Pozo.

"Now why come get him. He hasn't been in trouble for over 20 years. He has a loving family,” said Jorge Pozo Jr.

For the Pozo family it boils down for this: Why send armed federal agents to arrest an employed 61- year-old man, who has issues walking and was committing no crime at the time of the arrest? They may never see him again.

"I'm just worried that might be the last time I see my father ever again,” said Pozo Jr.

"I never dreamed in a million years that he could be gone in moment,” Geraldine Pozo added.

Customs officials tell 13abc that Pozo will remain in customs custody pending the outcome of immigration proceedings.