FantastiCon returning to SeaGate Centre in March

Comic book, anime, sci-fi, pop culture, and cartoon fans will be back in downtown Toledo for FantastiCon, May 14-15 at the SeaGate Convention Centre.

Special guests for the event include Jim Shooter, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics; Daniel Phillips, a world famous makeup special effects artist, and the Optimus Prime Replica Truck, the world's first fan-built full-scale replica of the Transformers character.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 15.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $9 for March 14 and $6 for March 15; they are $15 and $10 on the day of the show, respectively. A special two-day advance purchase pass costs $12.50. Children ages 5 and younger are free.

To purchase tickets and for complete details, visit the FantastiCon website.