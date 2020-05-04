Farmers' Market cancels Flower Day event, announces new Sunday hours

The Flower Day Weekend Event held at the Toledo Farmers' Market has been canceled for 2020. The event, scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, was canceled to protect the health of vendors and shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly sales at the Farmers' Market from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays will continue with safety measures in place, according to a press release. Shoppers are asked to visit the Farmers' Market website to find vendors and either prepay, pre-order, or set up grab-and-go purchases.

The Farmers' Market will control the volume of shoppers by starting a weekly Sunday Farmers' Market, starting this Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The first hour of the new market will be reserved for shoppers who are:

• Over 60 years old

• Have a compromised immune system

• Care for or are exposed to either of the above populations.

Shoppers are asked to wear a face mask, if possible.

Those using the Ohio Direction (SNAP) card can purchase tokens from our Customer Service Center and receive a $1 for $1 match with Produce Perks tokens that can be used for Fruits and Vegetables. Now thru June 30, the match limit of $20 has been removed allowing an unlimited match.